Lok Sabha Election 2024: Which 10 seats very important for Modi to win?

Sonam|Updated: Mar 25, 2024, 11:02 PM IST
Lok Sabha Election 2024: 24 Ki Sarkar- There are many states playing Holi, but in today's special report, we will show you about those 10 states which it is necessary for PM Modi to win. If PM Modi wins those 10 seats in the Lok Sabha elections, then his government is certain for the third term.

