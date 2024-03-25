Advertisement
Lok Sabha Election 2024: Who's Saira Shah Haleem, will contest elections from West Bengal?

Sonam|Updated: Mar 25, 2024, 10:32 PM IST
Lok Sabha Election 2024: In Bengal, which was once the stronghold of leftist parties, now parties like CPI-CPM are fighting for survival. In this fight, Saira Haleem has emerged as a ray of hope for the leftist parties. CPM has fielded Saira Shah Halim from Kolkata South in Bengal.

Taal Thok Ke: Who will win in Lok Sabha elections 2024?
Taal Thok Ke: Who will win in Lok Sabha elections 2024?
Politics Over Sparks Lok Sabha Election 2024
Politics Over Sparks Lok Sabha Election 2024
Wife Of Arvind Kejriwal: Sunita Kejriwal Reaches ED Office in Delhi To Meet Him
 Wife Of Arvind Kejriwal: Sunita Kejriwal Reaches ED Office in Delhi To Meet Him
Family Members Hospitalized At Safdarjung Hospital After Electric Shock During Holi Celebrations
 Family Members Hospitalized At Safdarjung Hospital After Electric Shock During Holi Celebrations
Jammu & Kashmir: Special Training Camp At Gulmarg's IISM Draws Young Enthusiasts
Jammu & Kashmir: Special Training Camp At Gulmarg's IISM Draws Young Enthusiasts

