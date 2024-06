videoDetails

Lok Sabha Election 7th Phase: Shocking figures came out from Bengal in the 7th phase of voting

Sonam | Updated: Jun 01, 2024, 05:12 PM IST

Voting for the 7th phase of Lok Sabha elections is underway. 50% voting has been done till 3 pm. 38% voting has been done in Punjab till 3 pm. Meanwhile, 58% voting has been done in Bengal till 3 pm, 43% voting has been done in Bihar till 3 pm, 60% voting has been done in Jharkhand till 3 pm.