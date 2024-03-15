NewsVideos
Lok Sabha Election possible to be held in 7-8 phases

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Mar 15, 2024, 03:36 PM IST
Election Commission is going to announce Lok Sabha Election dates tomorrow at 3 pm. As per latest reports, Lok Sabha elections can be held in 7-8 phases While, Voting for Lok Sabha elections can take place in April and May.

