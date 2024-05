videoDetails

Lok Sabha Elections Phase 6 Voting: What did Priyanka Gandhi's children say after casting their vote?

Sonam | Updated: May 26, 2024, 12:12 AM IST

Lok Sabha Election Phase 6 Voting: Voting is going on in all the seats of Delhi in the sixth phase of Lok Sabha elections. The Gandhi family cast their vote on the New Delhi seat. At the same time, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi's children (Rehan Vadra and Miraya Vadra) were also present. See, what did Priyanka Gandhi say after casting her vote?