Lok Sabha polls: Congress, AAP meeting ends

Sonam|Updated: Jan 08, 2024, 04:40 PM IST
Lok Sabha Election 2024: The meeting between Congress and AAP regarding seat sharing in the India alliance has ended. Seat distribution was discussed in the meeting. After the meeting, the statement of Congress leader Makul Wasnik has come out.

