Loksabha Election 2024: Amit Shah, Nadda chair key BJP meet today for UP seat

|Updated: Feb 24, 2024, 05:58 PM IST
Loksabha Election 2024: BJP has called a meeting regarding the Lok Sabha elections. According to the information, Lok Sabha seats of Uttar Pradesh will be discussed in this meeting. Amit Shah has arrived for this meeting. Today the party will brainstorm what plan should be made on the seats where BJP had lost.

Badhir News: Congress, AAP finalise seat-sharing plans
Play Icon03:04
Badhir News: Congress, AAP finalise seat-sharing plans
PM Modi will inaugurate Sudarshan Bridge built in Gujarat on Sunday
Play Icon01:42
PM Modi will inaugurate Sudarshan Bridge built in Gujarat on Sunday
PM Modi interacted with women in Banaras
Play Icon01:25
PM Modi interacted with women in Banaras
Haldwani Breaking News: Haldwani violence 'mastermind' Abdul Malik , arrested in Delhi
Play Icon02:12
Haldwani Breaking News: Haldwani violence 'mastermind' Abdul Malik , arrested in Delhi
'Attempt to polarize votes...', says Badruddin Ajmal on Assam Muslim Marriage Act
Play Icon05:50
'Attempt to polarize votes...', says Badruddin Ajmal on Assam Muslim Marriage Act

