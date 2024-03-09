NewsVideos
Loksabha Election Date update: Election dates announced on March 15!

|Updated: Mar 09, 2024, 11:44 AM IST
Loksabha Election Date update: Big news is coming regarding Lok Sabha elections. Soon the Election Commission may announce the dates of Lok Sabha elections. Before this, the Election Commission will hold a meeting with its 2 thousand election observers coming from across the country. These observers coming from all over the country are associated with police, civil and other services. Lok Sabha election dates may be announced on March 15.

