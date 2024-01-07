trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2707001
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Lookout notice issued against TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jan 07, 2024, 01:38 PM IST
Follow Us
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) said that a mob attacked officers during a raid in 24 Parganas district of West Bengal on Friday. In such a situation, he suffered serious injuries. Now in this case the Governor of Bengal has given instructions to arrest Shahjahan Sheikh soon.

All Videos

Army's search operation intensified in Poonch of Jammu and Kashmir
Play Icon2:43
Army's search operation intensified in Poonch of Jammu and Kashmir
Why is #BoycottMaldives trending? People canceled Maldives tours
Play Icon3:7
Why is #BoycottMaldives trending? People canceled Maldives tours
C-130 landing in Kargil airstrip for the first time, video
Play Icon1:10
C-130 landing in Kargil airstrip for the first time, video
Breaking News: Tension after stone pelting in Solapur, Maharashtra
Play Icon6:24
Breaking News: Tension after stone pelting in Solapur, Maharashtra
Schools closed due to cold in Delhi
Play Icon0:58
Schools closed due to cold in Delhi

Trending Videos

Army's search operation intensified in Poonch of Jammu and Kashmir
play icon2:43
Army's search operation intensified in Poonch of Jammu and Kashmir
Why is #BoycottMaldives trending? People canceled Maldives tours
play icon3:7
Why is #BoycottMaldives trending? People canceled Maldives tours
C-130 landing in Kargil airstrip for the first time, video
play icon1:10
C-130 landing in Kargil airstrip for the first time, video
Breaking News: Tension after stone pelting in Solapur, Maharashtra
play icon6:24
Breaking News: Tension after stone pelting in Solapur, Maharashtra
Schools closed due to cold in Delhi
play icon0:58
Schools closed due to cold in Delhi
shahjahan sheikh,sheikh shahjahan,shahjahan shaikh,shahjahan sheikh news,shahjahan sheikh property,sheikh shah jahan,tmc leader shah jahan sheikh,shahjahna shikh,shahjahan sheikh today,shahjahan sheikh updates,shahjahan shaikh ed,shahjahan sheikh news live,tmc leader shahjahan sheikh,shahjahan sheikh latest news,latest shahjahan sheikh news,shahjahan sheikh viral audio,shahjahan sheikh news updates,shahjahan sheikh current news,ed shahjahan shaikh,