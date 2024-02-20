trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2723107
NewsVideos
videoDetails

LoP Suvendu Adhikari and BJP MLA Shankar Ghosh Engage with Sandeshkhali Locals

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Feb 20, 2024, 01:15 PM IST
Follow Us
Suvendu Adhikari, Leader of Opposition in West Bengal, along with BJP MLA Shankar Ghosh, visit Sandeshkhali to connect with the community, highlighting their commitment to understanding and addressing local concerns.

All Videos

PM Narendra Modi Unveils Mega Development Projects Worth Rs 32,000 Crore In Jammu
Play Icon01:11
PM Narendra Modi Unveils Mega Development Projects Worth Rs 32,000 Crore In Jammu
Suvendu Adhikari stopped from entering Sandeshkhali
Play Icon07:48
Suvendu Adhikari stopped from entering Sandeshkhali
Sandeshkhali Violence: 'Those who go to Sandeshkhali are only parrots of BJP', says Sanjay Raut
Play Icon04:56
Sandeshkhali Violence: 'Those who go to Sandeshkhali are only parrots of BJP', says Sanjay Raut
PM Narendra Modi Felicitated By Jammu And Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha At Public Event
Play Icon00:51
PM Narendra Modi Felicitated By Jammu And Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha At Public Event
Maharashtra cabinet approves draft bill for 10 percent Maratha reservation
Play Icon02:58
Maharashtra cabinet approves draft bill for 10 percent Maratha reservation

Trending Videos

PM Narendra Modi Unveils Mega Development Projects Worth Rs 32,000 Crore In Jammu
play icon1:11
PM Narendra Modi Unveils Mega Development Projects Worth Rs 32,000 Crore In Jammu
Suvendu Adhikari stopped from entering Sandeshkhali
play icon7:48
Suvendu Adhikari stopped from entering Sandeshkhali
Sandeshkhali Violence: 'Those who go to Sandeshkhali are only parrots of BJP', says Sanjay Raut
play icon4:56
Sandeshkhali Violence: 'Those who go to Sandeshkhali are only parrots of BJP', says Sanjay Raut
PM Narendra Modi Felicitated By Jammu And Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha At Public Event
play icon0:51
PM Narendra Modi Felicitated By Jammu And Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha At Public Event
Maharashtra cabinet approves draft bill for 10 percent Maratha reservation
play icon2:58
Maharashtra cabinet approves draft bill for 10 percent Maratha reservation