"Lottery System Needs To Be Replaced By..." Indian-American Vivek Ramaswamy On Fixing H1-B Visa

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 18, 2023, 07:35 PM IST
If he wins the 2024 presidential election, he would call the H-1B visa program "indentured servitude" and "gut," Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy, an Indian-American, made yet another noteworthy assertion. He further said that merit-based admittance will take the place of the lottery-based approach, which would be more efficient.
