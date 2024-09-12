Advertisement
Lucknow ATS investigates terrorist in Kalindi Express Case

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 12, 2024, 09:08 AM IST
Kanpur Kalindi Express Derailment: In the Kalindi Express case, the terrorists lodged in Lucknow jail are being interrogated by the Lucknow ATS team, whereas in Kanpur, a major arrest has been made in the case of derailment of Kalindi Express. History sheeter Sharukh has been arrested by the police. The history-sheeter had gone some distance away from where the incident took place. 6 suspects were released after interrogation but the main suspect has been caught

