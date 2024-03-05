trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2727658
Lucknow Protest: ABVP Demonstrates At Lucknow University Against Sandeshkhali Violence

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Mar 05, 2024, 04:30 PM IST
The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) raises its voice at Lucknow University, protesting against the recent Sandeshkhali violence in North 24 Parganas district, West Bengal. Stay tuned for updates on this demonstration.

