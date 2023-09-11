trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2660873
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Lucknow streets filled with rain water

|Updated: Sep 11, 2023, 03:44 PM IST
Due to heavy rains in Lucknow, streets and houses are filled with water. People got worried and came out of their homes, rescue operation is going on.
Follow Us

All Videos

Big blow to Congress ahead of Rajasthan Elections
play icon1:36
Big blow to Congress ahead of Rajasthan Elections
Shashi Tharoor praises PM Modi for G20 Summit
play icon4:1
Shashi Tharoor praises PM Modi for G20 Summit
India praised all over the world regarding G20 Summit
play icon3:46
 India praised all over the world regarding G20 Summit
Rishi Sunak releases video of India tour
play icon2:16
Rishi Sunak releases video of India tour
play icon2:3
"Life Is Finished Here": How Deadly Morocco Earthquake Destroyed A Village

Trending Videos

Big blow to Congress ahead of Rajasthan Elections
play icon1:36
Big blow to Congress ahead of Rajasthan Elections
Shashi Tharoor praises PM Modi for G20 Summit
play icon4:1
Shashi Tharoor praises PM Modi for G20 Summit
India praised all over the world regarding G20 Summit
play icon3:46
India praised all over the world regarding G20 Summit
Rishi Sunak releases video of India tour
play icon2:16
Rishi Sunak releases video of India tour
play icon2:3
"Life Is Finished Here": How Deadly Morocco Earthquake Destroyed A Village
lucknow heavy rain,Lucknow rain,Lucknow Rains,up heavy rain,heavy rain,Lucknow Rainfall,Heavy rains,lucknow rain news,lucknow rain 2023,lucknow rain live,lucknow rain alert,lucknow rain today,lucknow rain basera,lucknow rain forecast,heavy rain news,Lucknow News,heavy rain in up,lucknow rain news today,Lucknow,heavy rain lucknow,lucknow rain whatsapp status,lucknow rain news today live,heavy rain in lucknow,