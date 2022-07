Lulu miners in Angola discover a rare and pure pink diamond, likely the largest in 300 years

Miners in Angola have made the biggest pink diamond discovery in 300 years. It's considered to be the largest pink diamond ever discovered, weighing 170 carat.

