Luna-25 crashed before landing on the moon, Chandrayaan-3 on the way to success

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 20, 2023, 10:48 PM IST
Only 3 days are left for the landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the lunar surface. But before that Luna-25's contact with the base was broken at 5:17 pm Indian time on Saturday. After this, continuous efforts were made to revive it. After about 20 hours, now Russia has confirmed the failure of LUNA25.
