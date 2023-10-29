trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2681406
Lunar eclipse witnessed in many countries including India

|Updated: Oct 29, 2023, 06:38 AM IST
Chandra Grahan 2023: The last lunar eclipse of the year was visible on Saturday i.e. 28th October. This lunar eclipse was visible not only in India but in many countries. Know in detail in this report how the lunar eclipse was visible.
