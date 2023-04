videoDetails

Ma Kamakhya Corridor Project was Revealed by Assam CM Hemanta Biswa, PM Modi Lauded the Initiative

| Updated: Apr 20, 2023, 12:45 PM IST

The BJP-led Assam government is planning to construct a corridor at the Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati on the lines of the Kashi-Vishwanath Temple Corridor in Varanasi.