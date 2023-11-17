trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2688996
Madhya Pradesh Election violence: Violence during voting in Dimani, Morena

|Updated: Nov 17, 2023, 10:42 AM IST
Madhya Pradesh Election violence: Violence has been seen during voting in Dimani, Morena. An incident of firing has come to light after a dispute between two parties in Dimani. Let us tell you that before this, PM Modi had asked the voters of Madhya Pradesh to vote. Have appealed to... PM Modi said that the voters of Madhya Pradesh should vote enthusiastically in large numbers.
