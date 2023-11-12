trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2687173
“Madhya Pradesh Ke Man Mein Modi” Artist Makes 14,000 Square Feet Rangoli | Assembly Elections

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 12, 2023, 11:55 AM IST
A rangoli artist made 14,000 square feet rangoli titled “Madhya Pradesh ke man mein Modi”. The purpose behind the rangoli is to boost BJP’s morale towards the Madhya Pradesh assembly elections. Madhya Pradesh is one of five poll-bound states where elections are meant to take place on November 17.
