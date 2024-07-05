videoDetails

Madrasas to continue weekly off on Friday

| Updated: Jul 05, 2024, 03:56 PM IST

Today, the team of Zee News will raid a madrasa in Bhopal along with the officials of the Madhya Pradesh administration. Questions are constantly being raised on madrasas. The question is why there is a holiday on Friday in madrasas. The question is because not only in Madhya Pradesh but in the entire country, children in government and private schools get leave on Saturday and Sunday. But in madrasas, children are given leave on Friday and called on Sunday. Even after the order of the Madhya Pradesh government, many madrasas continue to act arbitrarily and are not ready to open madrasas on Friday.