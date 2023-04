videoDetails

Mafia Atiq Ahmed : Victim Sabir targets Samajwadi Party government

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 20, 2023, 06:12 PM IST

The victims of Mafia Atiq Ahmed are now coming forward one by one. Suffering from Atiq's crimes, Sabir had described Atiq Ahmed as the Chief Minister of Allahabad in the Samajwadi Party government.