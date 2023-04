videoDetails

Mafia Atiq Ahmed's family's entry in UP's municipal elections

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 28, 2023, 12:14 PM IST

The message for voters in the name of Ali Ahmed, son of Mafia Atiq Ahmed, has gone viral. In this message, regarding the civic elections in UP, Ali has written a message to the voters saying, 'Don't vote for BJP-SP'.