Mafia crushes tractor in Bihar' Jamui

|Updated: Nov 14, 2023, 11:32 AM IST
A heart-wrenching accident took place in Bihar. A tractor crushed SI in Bihar's Jamui. In this incident, Inspector died on the spot and two constables got seriously injured.
