Maha Shivratri 2024: Huge crowd gathered to worship Lord shiva in Temple

|Updated: Mar 08, 2024, 09:44 AM IST
Maha Shivratri 2024: Crowds of devotees are seen in Shiva temples across the country on Mahashivratri. Devotees started reaching the temple from this morning. So many crowds are coming to see Lord Shiva that there are long queues outside the temples.

