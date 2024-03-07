NewsVideos
Maharashtra Boy Locks Leopard in Room

|Updated: Mar 07, 2024, 04:24 PM IST
Maharashtra Boy Locks Leopard in Room: A shocking case has come to light from Maharashtra. In Maharashtra, a 12 year old Mohit Ahire has done such an act which the country is saluting. Imagine if a lion or leopard suddenly appears in front of you. So how will you react.. Many people will get scared.. and scream in such a situation.. But in Nashik, Mohit Ahire handled a similar situation in such a way that you will become his fan.

