trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2723088
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Maharashtra cabinet approves draft bill for 10 percent Maratha reservation

|Updated: Feb 20, 2024, 12:02 PM IST
Follow Us
Maratha Reservation Update: Maratha reservation has been approved. Maharashtra Cabinet approved the draft bill for 10 percent Maratha reservation in education and government jobs. Shinde government has taken a big decision to end the struggle that has been going on for the last four decades.

All Videos

Sultanpur Court grants bail to Rahul Gandhi in Defamation Case
Play Icon02:43
Sultanpur Court grants bail to Rahul Gandhi in Defamation Case
Rahul Gandhi Granted Bail In Sultanpur, UP Defamation Case: Lawyer Highlights Surrender And Legal Process
Play Icon00:55
Rahul Gandhi Granted Bail In Sultanpur, UP Defamation Case: Lawyer Highlights Surrender And Legal Process
Karnataka Government Announces Rs 15 Lakhs Compensation For Kerala Man Killed By Elephant
Play Icon01:47
Karnataka Government Announces Rs 15 Lakhs Compensation For Kerala Man Killed By Elephant
Rahul Gandhi Appears In Sultanpur Court For 2018 Defamation Case In Uttar Pradesh
Play Icon00:24
Rahul Gandhi Appears In Sultanpur Court For 2018 Defamation Case In Uttar Pradesh
Mountain areas witnesses heavy snowfall in month of February
Play Icon03:13
Mountain areas witnesses heavy snowfall in month of February

Trending Videos

Sultanpur Court grants bail to Rahul Gandhi in Defamation Case
play icon2:43
Sultanpur Court grants bail to Rahul Gandhi in Defamation Case
Rahul Gandhi Granted Bail In Sultanpur, UP Defamation Case: Lawyer Highlights Surrender And Legal Process
play icon0:55
Rahul Gandhi Granted Bail In Sultanpur, UP Defamation Case: Lawyer Highlights Surrender And Legal Process
Karnataka Government Announces Rs 15 Lakhs Compensation For Kerala Man Killed By Elephant
play icon1:47
Karnataka Government Announces Rs 15 Lakhs Compensation For Kerala Man Killed By Elephant
Rahul Gandhi Appears In Sultanpur Court For 2018 Defamation Case In Uttar Pradesh
play icon0:24
Rahul Gandhi Appears In Sultanpur Court For 2018 Defamation Case In Uttar Pradesh
Mountain areas witnesses heavy snowfall in month of February
play icon3:13
Mountain areas witnesses heavy snowfall in month of February