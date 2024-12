videoDetails

Parliament Winter Session 2024: Watch PM Modi Full Lok Sabha Speech

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Dec 14, 2024, 11:22 PM IST

While responding to the discussion on the Constitution in the Lok Sabha, PM Modi fiercely targeted the Congress party and its leaders by giving examples after examples. While addressing the Speaker, PM Modi gave such examples with evidence that are available in the books written after independence and even on Google.