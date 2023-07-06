trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2631580
Maharashtra Crisis LIVE: NCP's war reaches Delhi

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 06, 2023, 01:14 PM IST
Maharashtra Political Crisis: Uncle Sharad Pawar has reached Delhi with daughter Supriya to save NCP. Controversial posters have been put up in Delhi before Sharad Pawar's meeting. Praful Patel has been called a traitor in them.
Ayodhya: CISF personnel will protect Ram Mandir
Ayodhya: CISF personnel will protect Ram Mandir
Maharashtra Political Crisis: Ajit Pawar in danger?
Maharashtra Political Crisis: Ajit Pawar in danger?
Shivraj Singh Chouhan washes feet, seeks apology from Sidhi victim at CM's residence in Bhopal
Shivraj Singh Chouhan washes feet, seeks apology from Sidhi victim at CM's residence in Bhopal
"Deeply regrettable event…" USNSC official condemns arson attack by pro-Khalistanis at Indian Consulate
"Deeply regrettable event…" USNSC official condemns arson attack by pro-Khalistanis at Indian Consulate
Delhi Police Special Cell arrests 'contract killer' Kamil following encounter
Delhi Police Special Cell arrests 'contract killer' Kamil following encounter
