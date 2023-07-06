trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2631467
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Maharashtra NCP Crisis: Sharad Pawar leaves for Delhi

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 06, 2023, 09:56 AM IST
Maharashtra NCP Crisis: Sharad Pawar has called a meeting of the National Executive of NCP in Delhi. Sharad Pawar and Supriya Sule have left for Delhi.
Cre Trending Videos

All Videos

Today Astrology: Learn from Acharya Shiromani Sachin about Sankat Chaturthi
play icon15:14
Today Astrology: Learn from Acharya Shiromani Sachin about Sankat Chaturthi
Tragic road accident in Mexico, bus full of passengers fell into the ditch, 27 killed, 21 injured
play icon0:53
Tragic road accident in Mexico, bus full of passengers fell into the ditch, 27 killed, 21 injured
Rain in Darbhanga exposed the secrets of the Municipal Corporation, see the condition of submerged DMCH
play icon0:42
Rain in Darbhanga exposed the secrets of the Municipal Corporation, see the condition of submerged DMCH
Why are tribal organizations opposing the Uniform Civil Code?
play icon13:45
Why are tribal organizations opposing the Uniform Civil Code?
Rain will wreak havoc in 7 states, IMD issued alert
play icon0:50
Rain will wreak havoc in 7 states, IMD issued alert
CRE Recommended Videos

Trending Videos

Today Astrology: Learn from Acharya Shiromani Sachin about Sankat Chaturthi
play icon15:14
Today Astrology: Learn from Acharya Shiromani Sachin about Sankat Chaturthi
Tragic road accident in Mexico, bus full of passengers fell into the ditch, 27 killed, 21 injured
play icon0:53
Tragic road accident in Mexico, bus full of passengers fell into the ditch, 27 killed, 21 injured
Rain in Darbhanga exposed the secrets of the Municipal Corporation, see the condition of submerged DMCH
play icon0:42
Rain in Darbhanga exposed the secrets of the Municipal Corporation, see the condition of submerged DMCH
Why are tribal organizations opposing the Uniform Civil Code?
play icon13:45
Why are tribal organizations opposing the Uniform Civil Code?
Rain will wreak havoc in 7 states, IMD issued alert
play icon0:50
Rain will wreak havoc in 7 states, IMD issued alert
sharad pawar live updates,Supriya Sule,NCP,NCP chief Sharad Pawar,sharad pawar news,sharad pawar ncp chief,sharad pawar live,sharad pawar ncp,Supriya Sule NCP,sharad pawar latest news,sharad pawar on ajit pawar,ncp sharad pawar,maharashtra ncp crisis,sharad pawar speech,supriya sule live,supriya sule on ajit pawar,sharad pawar news today,supriya sule on sharad pawar,sharad pawar resign,Sharad pawar resigns,ajit pawar vs sharad pawar,ncp news,