Maharashtra Political Crisis: Fate Of 16 MLAs To Be Decided

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jan 10, 2024, 06:06 PM IST
Maharashtra MLAs' Disqualification: Today is an important day for Maharashtra politics. Speaker of Maharashtra Assembly Rahul Narvekar is going to give the verdict on 16 MLAs of Shinde faction of Shiv Sena in a short time from now... After the decision of Speaker Rahul Narvekar, it will be clear whether CM Eknath Shinde will remain the Chief Minister or he will have to resign from his post.

