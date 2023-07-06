trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2631423
Maharashtra Political Crisis: Sharad Pawar meeting in Delhi today

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 06, 2023, 08:08 AM IST
Sharad Pawar has called a meeting of the party's national executive in Delhi. The Ajit faction has filed an affidavit in the Election Commission claiming the party.
