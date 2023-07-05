trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2631115
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Maharashtra Political Crisis: Time for show of strength!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 05, 2023, 02:16 PM IST
NCP Crisis Live Updates: There has been a big earthquake in the politics of Maharashtra. Ajit Pawar has reached the stage to attend the meeting. Many MLAs including Praful Patel and Chhagan Bhujbal, Dhananjay Munde, Dilip Walse, Dilip Mohite, Nilesh Lanke, Indranil Naik, Anil Patil, Aditi Tatkare have reached the stage.
Cre Trending Videos

All Videos

SDRF Personnel Saves Kawariya From Drowing In Ganga At Haridwar | Sawan | Kawar
play icon0:55
SDRF Personnel Saves Kawariya From Drowing In Ganga At Haridwar | Sawan | Kawar
Man Urinates On Tribal Man In Madhya Pradesh's Sidhi; Case Registered Under NSA On CM Shivraj’s Order
play icon5:49
Man Urinates On Tribal Man In Madhya Pradesh's Sidhi; Case Registered Under NSA On CM Shivraj’s Order
Maharashtra Dy CM Ajit Pawar Hoists Party Flag At NCP Office In Mumbai
play icon1:41
Maharashtra Dy CM Ajit Pawar Hoists Party Flag At NCP Office In Mumbai
Maharashtra Political Crisis: Ajit Pawar came out ahead in the power game
play icon2:39
Maharashtra Political Crisis: Ajit Pawar came out ahead in the power game
NCP Sharad Pawar Faction Leader Jitendra Awadh Arrives To Attend Meeting
play icon1:14
NCP Sharad Pawar Faction Leader Jitendra Awadh Arrives To Attend Meeting
CRE Recommended Videos

Trending Videos

SDRF Personnel Saves Kawariya From Drowing In Ganga At Haridwar | Sawan | Kawar
play icon0:55
SDRF Personnel Saves Kawariya From Drowing In Ganga At Haridwar | Sawan | Kawar
Man Urinates On Tribal Man In Madhya Pradesh's Sidhi; Case Registered Under NSA On CM Shivraj’s Order
play icon5:49
Man Urinates On Tribal Man In Madhya Pradesh's Sidhi; Case Registered Under NSA On CM Shivraj’s Order
Maharashtra Dy CM Ajit Pawar Hoists Party Flag At NCP Office In Mumbai
play icon1:41
Maharashtra Dy CM Ajit Pawar Hoists Party Flag At NCP Office In Mumbai
Maharashtra Political Crisis: Ajit Pawar came out ahead in the power game
play icon2:39
Maharashtra Political Crisis: Ajit Pawar came out ahead in the power game
NCP Sharad Pawar Faction Leader Jitendra Awadh Arrives To Attend Meeting
play icon1:14
NCP Sharad Pawar Faction Leader Jitendra Awadh Arrives To Attend Meeting
NCP crisis LIVE Updates,Maharashtra political crisis,Maharashtra politics,political crisis in maharashtra,Maharashtra,maharashtra political crisis updates,maharashtra political crisis live updates,maharashtra politics live updates,maharashtra politics news,maharashtra political crisis live,Maharashtra news,maharashtra political news,maharashtra political crises,Maharashtra crisis,Maharashtra deputy CM,maharastra politics,30 mla with ajit pawar,mla with pawar,