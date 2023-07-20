trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2638118
Maharashtra Weather News Updates: The 'mountain' of death fell on 250 people!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 20, 2023, 09:04 PM IST
Raigad Landslide: 43 families were buried in the landslide in Raigad, Maharashtra, 16 people died, while the NDRF team saved 65 lives. A red alert has been issued in Raigarh. Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde has announced compensation for the dead.
