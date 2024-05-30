हिन्दी
English
मराठी
বাংলা
தமிழ்
മലയാളം
ગુજરાતી
తెలుగు
ಕನ್ನಡ
ଓଡ଼ିଶା
Business
Tech
World
Health
NEWS
VIDEOS
PHOTOS
Web Stories
LIVE TV
GO
Latest
India
Ahmedabad
Bengaluru
Chennai
Hyderabad
Kolkata
Mumbai
Pune
LOK SABHA ELECTION 2024
IPL 2024
Cricket
Success Story
Entertainment
Hollywood
Music
Bollywood
Television
Regional
Movie Review
Lifestyle
Relationship
Travel
Food & Recipes
Fashion
Culture
Spirituality
Business
Economy
Markets
Companies
Real Estate
International Business
Personal Finance
Automobile
Technology
Gadgets
Gaming
Internet & Social Media
Apps
Mobiles
World
Asia
Africa
Americas
Australia-Oceania
Europe
Auto
Mobility
Viral
Diabytes
Fables of Facades
Archived Videos
Newsletter
Fables of Facades
contact us
privacy policy
complaint
legal disclaimer
investor info
Advertise With Us
careers
Latest
India
LOK SABHA ELECTION 2024
IPL 2024
Cricket
Success Story
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Business
World
Auto
Mobility
Viral
Diabytes
Fables of Facades
Archived Videos
Latest
India
LOK SABHA ELECTION 2024
IPL 2024
Cricket
Success Story
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Business
World
Auto
Mobility
Viral
Diabytes
Fables of Facades
Archived Videos
Advertisement
X
trendingVideos
english
2753489
News
Videos
videoDetails
Major Accident takes place in Maharashtra's Palghar
|
Updated:
May 30, 2024, 01:14 PM IST
Follow Us
A major accident has occurred in Palghar, Maharashtra. This accident occurred due to a pile of soil falling on the mining machine. The incident took place while laying water pipes.
All Videos
00:42
Akhilesh Yadav attacks PM Modi over Meditation
00:53
Nikki Haley writes on Missile on her Lebanon Visit
04:09
Leopard spotted in Rajasthan's Jaipur
02:37
Congress opposes PM Modi's Meditation Broadcast
01:19
RJD opposes Tejashwi's breakfast at Motihari Mayor's house
Trending Videos
0:42
Akhilesh Yadav attacks PM Modi over Meditation
0:53
Nikki Haley writes on Missile on her Lebanon Visit
4:9
Leopard spotted in Rajasthan's Jaipur
2:37
Congress opposes PM Modi's Meditation Broadcast
1:19
RJD opposes Tejashwi's breakfast at Motihari Mayor's house
Subscribe Now
×
Enroll for our free updates
Please enter full name.
Please enter valid email address.
https://zeenews.india.com/
Subscribe Now
Thank you
×
Cookies Settings
Reject
Accept Cookies