videoDetails

Major action against Mukhtar Ansari's property

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 12, 2024, 09:10 AM IST

Mukhtar Ansari Latest News: Major action has been taken against the property of Mukhtar Ansari. Property worth Rs 12 crore has been seized. Mukhtar had purchased the properties in the name of his close aide Shivshankar Mishra, father of real estate businessman Ganesh Ratan Mishra.