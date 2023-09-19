trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2664385
Major action by Army in Anantnag, 2 terrorists including Uzair Khan killed

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 19, 2023, 02:38 PM IST
Taking major action in Anantnag, Indian soldiers have also killed Uzair Khan and two other terrorists. Today is the seventh day of action in Anantnag
