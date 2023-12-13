trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2698356
Major Announcement by Vishnudev Sai Ahead of Swearing-In

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 13, 2023, 11:48 AM IST
Today, Vishnudev Sai is set to take the oath as the Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh. The grand swearing-in ceremony at 4 pm will witness the presence of PM Modi, Home Minister Shah, and BJP President JP Nadda.

