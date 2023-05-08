NewsVideos
Major Boat Tragedy in Kerala's Malappuram

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 08, 2023, 12:10 AM IST
15 dead, many missing after boat capsizes in Malappuram, Kerala. Rescue operation continues on the spot. PM Modi expressed grief over the accident.
