trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2656211
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Major road accident in Bahraich, Uttar Pradesh

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 01, 2023, 07:22 AM IST
A major road accident has occurred in Bahraich, Uttar Pradesh. 3 have died due to collision between two bikes. A woman is included in the dead and two injured are undergoing treatment in the hospital.
Follow Us

All Videos

There is a stir in the opposition..Lok Sabha will be dissolved..Will PM Modi resign?
play icon7:19
There is a stir in the opposition..Lok Sabha will be dissolved..Will PM Modi resign?
Chandrayaan-3 LIVE Update: 'Earthquake' on the Moon!
play icon4:16
Chandrayaan-3 LIVE Update: 'Earthquake' on the Moon!
I.N.D.I.A Alliance: Opposition gathering in Mumbai for the second day
play icon0:43
I.N.D.I.A Alliance: Opposition gathering in Mumbai for the second day
DNA: America's Florida flooded, Hurricane Idalia drowns Florida
play icon11:30
DNA: America's Florida flooded, Hurricane Idalia drowns Florida
DNA: 'Roar' of indigenous weapons on Pakistani border, show of strength in Pokhran
play icon6:2
DNA: 'Roar' of indigenous weapons on Pakistani border, show of strength in Pokhran

Trending Videos

There is a stir in the opposition..Lok Sabha will be dissolved..Will PM Modi resign?
play icon7:19
There is a stir in the opposition..Lok Sabha will be dissolved..Will PM Modi resign?
Chandrayaan-3 LIVE Update: 'Earthquake' on the Moon!
play icon4:16
Chandrayaan-3 LIVE Update: 'Earthquake' on the Moon!
I.N.D.I.A Alliance: Opposition gathering in Mumbai for the second day
play icon0:43
I.N.D.I.A Alliance: Opposition gathering in Mumbai for the second day
DNA: America's Florida flooded, Hurricane Idalia drowns Florida
play icon11:30
DNA: America's Florida flooded, Hurricane Idalia drowns Florida
DNA: 'Roar' of indigenous weapons on Pakistani border, show of strength in Pokhran
play icon6:2
DNA: 'Roar' of indigenous weapons on Pakistani border, show of strength in Pokhran
bahraich road accident,bahraich accident,bahraich road accident news,Road accident,road accident in bahraich,Bahraich News,bahraich accident news,Bahraich,accident bahraich,bahraich accident news today,Uttar Pradesh,UP road accident,Uttar Pradesh news,baharaich road accident,accident,bahraich road accident update,accident in bahraich,Breaking News,Hindi News,Zee News,live news,Zee News live,