Major Road Accident Witnessed in Rajasthan's Sikar

|Updated: Dec 18, 2023, 08:18 AM IST
A case of a horrific road accident has come to light in Rajasthan. This accident witnessed a horrific collision between a car and a private college bus. Know in detail how the accident happened in this report.

