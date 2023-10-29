trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2681664
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Major terrorist attack in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 29, 2023, 05:56 PM IST
There has been a terrorist attack in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir...Terrorists opened fire on the police. The news of an inspector getting injured in this terrorist attack is coming out...
Follow Us

All Videos

Kerala Blast: There were explosions one after another -Eyewitness
play icon3:52
Kerala Blast: There were explosions one after another -Eyewitness
One person surrenders in Kerala blast case
play icon5:0
One person surrenders in Kerala blast case
Kerala Blast updates: Number of injured in the blast increased to 52
play icon4:0
Kerala Blast updates: Number of injured in the blast increased to 52
World Cup 2023:
play icon2:1
World Cup 2023: "100% Kiwi But Proud Of Indian Heritage" Rachin Ravindra Talks About Indian Roots
Kerala Blast updates: Police's big revelation on Kerala Blast
play icon4:51
Kerala Blast updates: Police's big revelation on Kerala Blast

Trending Videos

Kerala Blast: There were explosions one after another -Eyewitness
play icon3:52
Kerala Blast: There were explosions one after another -Eyewitness
One person surrenders in Kerala blast case
play icon5:0
One person surrenders in Kerala blast case
Kerala Blast updates: Number of injured in the blast increased to 52
play icon4:0
Kerala Blast updates: Number of injured in the blast increased to 52
World Cup 2023:
play icon2:1
World Cup 2023: "100% Kiwi But Proud Of Indian Heritage" Rachin Ravindra Talks About Indian Roots
Kerala Blast updates: Police's big revelation on Kerala Blast
play icon4:51
Kerala Blast updates: Police's big revelation on Kerala Blast
Jammu and Kashmir,jammu kashmir news,jammu kashmir terrorist attack,Srinagar Terrorist Attack,Jammu and Kashmir terror attack,jammu kashmir poonch terrorist attack,srinagar terror attack news,Jammu and Kashmir news,srinagar terror attack today,terror attack in srinagar,Jammu terror attack,terrorist attack news today live,terrorist attack news live,terrorist attack news malayalam,terrorist attack news in hindi live,terrorist attack news today,indian army kashmir,