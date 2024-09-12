videoDetails

Malaika Arora's First Post After Death Of Dad

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 12, 2024, 05:48 PM IST

After the death of Malaika Arora's father, his last rites were performed today. Many Bollywood stars were present there. Malaika Arora's father Anil Mehta was immersed in the five elements today. He was given a final farewell in Mumbai. Malaika and her entire family were present at the time of the funeral. Apart from this, her longtime boyfriend Arjun Kapoor has also been with her to give her courage. Arjun was with Malaika even yesterday.