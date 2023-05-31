NewsVideos
videoDetails

Malaysia seizes PIA plane for non-payment of loan

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 31, 2023, 10:04 PM IST
There is another bad news for Pakistan which is facing financial crisis. Malaysia seized its aircraft given to Pakistan Airlines for repaying the loan. Later, after pleading by Pakistan, Malaysia released their plane.

