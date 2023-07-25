trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2640352
Mallikarjun Kharge attacks PM Modi during Parliament Monsoon Session

|Updated: Jul 25, 2023, 03:54 PM IST
Parliamentary Monsoon Session: Today there was a lot of uproar in the Rajya Sabha amid the monsoon session of the Parliament. On the issue of Manipur, the opposition surrounded PM Modi fiercely. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge attacked the opposition.
