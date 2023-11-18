trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2689376
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Mallikarjun Kharge on PM Modi: Controversial statement of Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge

|Updated: Nov 18, 2023, 07:00 AM IST
Mallikarjun Kharge on PM Modi: Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge has given a controversial statement against PM Modi. Kharge has accused PM Modi of lying. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a public meeting in Nagaur, Rajasthan.
Follow Us

All Videos

TOP 100 NEWS: Kharge's controversial statement against PM Modi
Play Icon11:56
TOP 100 NEWS: Kharge's controversial statement against PM Modi
The Cricket Show: Shoaib Akhtar on World Cup Final 2023
Play Icon22:31
The Cricket Show: Shoaib Akhtar on World Cup Final 2023
Madhya Pradesh Election 2023: Digvijay Singh's statement after voting
Play Icon5:13
Madhya Pradesh Election 2023: Digvijay Singh's statement after voting
DNA: How to identify deep fake video?
Play Icon10:43
DNA: How to identify deep fake video?
DNA: 'Reality Check' of Khattar government?
Play Icon16:22
DNA: 'Reality Check' of Khattar government?

Trending Videos

TOP 100 NEWS: Kharge's controversial statement against PM Modi
play icon11:56
TOP 100 NEWS: Kharge's controversial statement against PM Modi
The Cricket Show: Shoaib Akhtar on World Cup Final 2023
play icon22:31
The Cricket Show: Shoaib Akhtar on World Cup Final 2023
Madhya Pradesh Election 2023: Digvijay Singh's statement after voting
play icon5:13
Madhya Pradesh Election 2023: Digvijay Singh's statement after voting
DNA: How to identify deep fake video?
play icon10:43
DNA: How to identify deep fake video?
DNA: 'Reality Check' of Khattar government?
play icon16:22
DNA: 'Reality Check' of Khattar government?
Prime Minister Narendra Modi,public meeting in Nagaur,Rajasthan,Rajasthan news,Mallikarjun Kharge,Congress,Zee News,Breaking News,Mallikarjun Kharge,kharge attack on pm modi,kcr pm ka baap,Telangana polls,PM Modi,Telangana CM KCR,india news in hindi,Latest India News Updates,Mallikarjun Kharge Scathing Attack,Assembly elections 2023,congress leader mallikarjun kharge,PM Narendra Modi,telengana assembly,Pm Modi And Telangana Cm,Calls Kcr,