Mallikarjun Kharge raises questions on suspension of Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury in Rajya Sabha

|Updated: Aug 11, 2023, 01:23 PM IST
Adhir Ranjan Suspension: Congress has called a meeting of Lok Sabha MPs regarding the suspension of Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary. Let us inform that Adhir was suspended for talking talk during PM Modi's speech. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has raised a question regarding this in the Rajya Sabha.

