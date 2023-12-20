trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2701085
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Mallikarjun Kharge hits back at Jagdeep Dhankhar's statement over Mimicry Row

|Updated: Dec 20, 2023, 03:25 PM IST
Follow Us
TMC MP imitated Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on December 19. After which politics has intensified. Meanwhile, Vice President Dhankhar has given a big statement on mimicry. Let us tell you that now Mallikarjun Kharge has retaliated on Dhankhar's statement.

All Videos

Watch TOP 50 News of the day | 20th December 2023
Play Icon5:37
Watch TOP 50 News of the day | 20th December 2023
Why Mamata Banerjee proposed Mallikarjun Kharge as I.N.D.I.A.'s PM Face?
Play Icon7:33
Why Mamata Banerjee proposed Mallikarjun Kharge as I.N.D.I.A.'s PM Face?
Anurag Thakur attacks Opposition over Jagdeep Dhankhar Mimicry Case
Play Icon1:13
Anurag Thakur attacks Opposition over Jagdeep Dhankhar Mimicry Case
VIRAL VIDEO : Stray Dog's Joyride: Scooter Adventure in Goa
Play Icon0:56
VIRAL VIDEO : Stray Dog's Joyride: Scooter Adventure in Goa
Mamata Banerjee makes huge statement supporting Rahul Gandhi
Play Icon6:47
Mamata Banerjee makes huge statement supporting Rahul Gandhi

Trending Videos

Watch TOP 50 News of the day | 20th December 2023
play icon5:37
Watch TOP 50 News of the day | 20th December 2023
Why Mamata Banerjee proposed Mallikarjun Kharge as I.N.D.I.A.'s PM Face?
play icon7:33
Why Mamata Banerjee proposed Mallikarjun Kharge as I.N.D.I.A.'s PM Face?
Anurag Thakur attacks Opposition over Jagdeep Dhankhar Mimicry Case
play icon1:13
Anurag Thakur attacks Opposition over Jagdeep Dhankhar Mimicry Case
VIRAL VIDEO : Stray Dog's Joyride: Scooter Adventure in Goa
play icon0:56
VIRAL VIDEO : Stray Dog's Joyride: Scooter Adventure in Goa
Mamata Banerjee makes huge statement supporting Rahul Gandhi
play icon6:47
Mamata Banerjee makes huge statement supporting Rahul Gandhi
jagdeep dhankhar mimicry news,kalyan banerjee did mimicry of vice president jagdeep dhankhar,kalyan banerjee jagdeep dhankhar mimicry,vp jagdeep dhankhar mimicry case,jagdeep dhankhar in rajya sabha,jagdeep dhankar ki mimicry,jagdeep dhankhar on tmc mp mimicry video,jagdeep dhankhar news,om birla meet jagdeep dhankhar,pm modi on jagdeep dhankhar mimicry case,jagdeep dhankhar ka bada bayan,Mallikarjun Kharge on Jagdeep Dhankhar Mimicry Case,kharge reaction,