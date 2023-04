videoDetails

Mamata Banerjee makes controversial remark over Central Force

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 04, 2023, 12:41 PM IST

Violence was witnessed at many places during the procession in West Bengal. Tremendous violence was witnessed during the Shobha Yatra in Hooghly, West Bengal. Now after Ramnavami there is danger regarding Hanuman Jayanti