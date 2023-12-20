trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2701069
Mamata Banerjee meets Prime Minister Narendra Modi

|Updated: Dec 20, 2023, 02:26 PM IST
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee reached Parliament to meet PM Modi. This meeting was regarding development fund for West Bengal. Mamata Banerjee gave first reaction after the meeting. Mamta Banerjee raised the issue of outstanding money of Bengal during her meeting with PM Modi. Mamta said- Center should release the money of the poor soon.

